The full-length trailer for “Queens” starring Brandy, Eve, Nadine Velazquez and Naturi Naughton as former members of a ’90s R&B girl group has arrived online.

“Queens” follows the former members of Nasty B who decide to stage a major reunion in their 40s after a very public breakup put an end to the group 20 years earlier.

“The dumbest thing we ever did was throw away friendships that most people never have. Let’s get this group back together,” says Brandy, who plays Naomi a.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics in the series. But, as the trailer shows, stepping back into the spotlight and repairing their friendships isn’t as easy as it might seem as each woman is dealing with her own set of challenges. For rapper Brianna (Eve) a.k.a. Professor Sex, that’s raising five children in a struggling marriage.

The new preview of the series features plenty of music as it shows the ladies reclaiming their legacy as they prepare to take the stage.

The new series will debut on ABC on Oct. 19.