Heidi Klum is once again demonstrating that she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

Earlier this week, the supermodel found herself the subject of a TikTok video taken during a recent taping of “America’s Got Talent”.

During a break in filming, a member of the “AGT” studio audience took video of Klum and her fellow judges. At one point, Klum leans across the judging table to take a selfie with Sofia Vergara.

Unbeknownst to Klum, when she leaned over her short orange dress rode up, exposing her behind to the audience.

The video wound up going viral, garnering 1.9 million views and counting.

Klum responded by reposting the video on Instagram, along with a hilarious caption.

“Note to self ….. don’t bend over in a short skirt. 😂🤣,” she wrote.