Heidi Klum is once again demonstrating that she doesn’t take herself too seriously.
Earlier this week, the supermodel found herself the subject of a TikTok video taken during a recent taping of “America’s Got Talent”.
During a break in filming, a member of the “AGT” studio audience took video of Klum and her fellow judges. At one point, Klum leans across the judging table to take a selfie with Sofia Vergara.
Unbeknownst to Klum, when she leaned over her short orange dress rode up, exposing her behind to the audience.
@bestfuninsf007
I love all the judges, and Heidi Klum is my favorite #agt #heidiklum #sofiavergara #fypシ
The video wound up going viral, garnering 1.9 million views and counting.
Klum responded by reposting the video on Instagram, along with a hilarious caption.
“Note to self ….. don’t bend over in a short skirt. 😂🤣,” she wrote.