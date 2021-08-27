Mandy Moore is missing her beloved pup Joni on #NationalDogDay.

On Thursday, the “This Is Us” actress, 37, paid tribute to her late pup, sharing a series of snaps to her Instagram story.

Last year, Joni died unexpectedly while she was pregnant with her son August “Gus” Harrison. Gus, who Moore shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, was born in February.

“Happy #NationalDogDay. Missing this lady today and every day,” Moore wrote, captioning a pic of the adorable furball. Moore also paid tribute to the couple’s other dog, Jackson, writing, “Squeezing this guy tight to celebrate #NationalDogDay.”

Photo: Instagram/MandyMoore

Photo: Instagram/MandyMoore

In another slide, Moore showed off Gus cuddling with a stuffed replica of Joni, which Goldsmith gifted to her over the holidays.

“Gus and Joni,” Moore wrote over the photo, adding a crying emoji.

In January, Moore shared her stuffed Joni gift on Instagram, writing, “This was by far my favourite gift over the holidays- something that @taylordawesgoldsmith had made. It’s a little stuffed animal version of my beloved Joni so that our son will still know her, even though they never got to meet.”