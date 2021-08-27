Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer is having the best time on her honeymoon.

Spencer, 30, tied the knot with millionaire fashion mogul Michael Lewis, 62, in Rome on July 24, and she’s since been sharing an array of glamorous post-wedding snaps in Italy.

The pair stopped off to visit the Amalfi Coast, with Spencer, who studied in Florence for three years, looking stunning in an array of Positano shots.

She posed in front of the ocean for one beautiful photo, wearing a bright summer dress, before posing on a boat.

The honeymoon pics come after Spencer donned a gorgeous Victorian-inspired gown for her wedding, with the long sleeves, skirt and puff shoulders being similar to her mother Victoria Lockwood’s wedding dress she wore back in 1989 when marrying Charles Spencer. Her close friends at Dolce & Gabbana designed Spencer’s multiple wedding looks.

Spencer shared numerous photos from her special day: