James Bond is putting on his best tux for a special premiere.

A year and a half after it was originally set to debut in theatres, “No Time to Die” will have is Swiss premiere at the 17th Zurich Film Festival on Sept. 28.

This marks the first time a Bond film has ever been in the official selection of a film festival.

“We are extremely pleased to be one of the first in the world to show our audience the most recent Bond adventure,” Zurich artistic director Christian Jungen said. “We fought for months to get this premiere and had to negotiate every last detail with the distribution company Universal. Never before has James Bond been in the official selection of a film festival. I am further pleased that the ZFF has succeeded in this coup as it sends out a powerful signal that highlights the importance of cinema. The industry has waited more eagerly for this movie than any other.”

The festival will also be staging a retrospective of the previous Daniel Craig-starring Bond films.

“No Time to Die” will have its world premiere on the same day, Sept. 28, at Royal Albert Hall in London. The film hits theatres in the U.K. and Ireland on Sept. 30 and comes to the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 8.