Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are one hot couple on date night.

Before heading out for dinner, the singer, 41, shared a couple of loved-up photos, featuring her beloved husband of seven years.

One pic showed Simpson, who slipped into a sultry leopard print dress, posing next to Johnson. Another was a solo snap of Simpson, showing off the full look.

“Happy wife. Happy life,” she captioned a shot. “Ladies and gents, it’s date night 💚🙌🏼”

She later added, “Come and knock on my door.”

The date night came just hours after Simpson sent her children to school for the first time in over a year.

“After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL,” she captioned a series of photos. “New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed.”

Simpson and Johnson have been married since 2014 and share three children together, Birdie Mae, 2, Maxwell Drew, 9, and Ace Knute, 8.