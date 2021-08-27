For the past few months, Dave Grohl has been collaborating with Nandi Bushell, the 10-year-old drummer whose incredible displays of virtuosity have gone viral on social media.

Following Grohl’s online drum battles with Bushell, he took things to the next level on Thursday, Aug. 26 during Foo Fighters’ concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, inviting her onstage to sit in for the band’s performance of “Everlong”.

After Grohl introduced her to the crowd, Bushell strode onstage and took a seat behind an appropriately sized drum kit that was set up onstage just for her.

Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins appeared to be impressed, watching her from behind his own drums as he sat that song out, with Bushell delivering a driving beat and some powerful cymbal crashes.

As the song built to its climax, Bushell proceeded to rock out, sending the crowd into a frenzy of cheering when the song ended and Grohl brought her to the front of the stage to bask in the applause.

She and Grohl were then joined by the rest of the band, who all took a communal bow.

After it was all over, she took to Instagram to share her feelings about the amazing experience.

“It was #EPIC!!!. Tonight I jammed with the @foofighters live @theforum!!! Wow!!! What an INCREDIBLE night! THANK YOU @foofighters @davestruestories! Thank you @taylorhawkinsofficial thank you everyone who made this possible!!!” she wrote, adding, “It’s my Daddy screaming a lot and filmed this video. MORE TO COME!!!”