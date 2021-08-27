One devastating moment changed Orlando Bloom’s life forever.

On Friday, the “Lord of the Rings” star shared a photo on Instagram from after he suffered a serious accident in 1998.

“That’s me in my back brace, circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis,” Bloom wrote. “Grateful every day for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now).”

“So proud of you,” his ex-wife Miranda Kerr commented on the post.

The accident occurred when Bloom was climbing up a rooftop terrace with some friends when the drainpipe he was holding onto collapsed. He fell several floors, breaking his vertebrae.

“Until then, I didn’t have a healthy appreciation for life and death—that we’re not invincible,” he told GQ in 2005 . “And for four days, I faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.”

“I went to some dark places in my mind,” Bloom added. “I realized, I’m either going to walk again or I’m not.”

He continued, “The doctor said he wasn’t sure how severe the spinal cord damage was. I remember him telling me that, and staring at the ceiling, thinking, I never stared at ceilings before! And I wonder if I’m going to be looking at ceilings for the rest of my life.”

Bloom explained that the accident has had a serious impact on his entire life and how he views the world.

“That accident has informed everything in my life,” he explained. “Until you’re close to losing it, you don’t realize. I used to ride motorbikes and drive cars like everything was a racetrack; it was ridiculous. It wasn’t because I thought it was cool; it was just because I loved living on the edge. But I’ve chilled.”