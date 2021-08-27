Click to share this via email

The cast of Tim Burton’s upcoming series “Wednesday” is shaping up, with 10 actors announced for the ensemble cast of the new Netflix series inspired by “The Addams Family”.

“Wednesday” will focus on the adventures of “Goth teen” Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega).

The series is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will also appear in a guest-starring capacity as Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10 actors joining the series are:

Thora Birch (“The Walking Dead”) as Tamara Novak, “Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only ‘Normie’ on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical.”

Riki Lindhome (“Knives Out”) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, described as a “local therapist in the sleepy town of Jericho who takes a particular interest in her newest patient Wednesday Addams.”

Jamie McShane (“Mank”) as Sheriff Donovan Galpin. “Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.”

Hunter Doohan (“Your Honor”) as Tyler Galpin, son of Sheriff Galpin, “who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams,” and “has a troubled relationship with his father.”

Georgie Farmer (“Treadstone”) will play Ajax Petropolus, “a student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking anyone in the eye.”

Moosa Mostafa (“Nativity Rocks!”) as play Eugene Otinger, “One of Nevermore Academy’s quirkiest students and president of the school’s bee-keeping club.”

Emma Myers (“Girl in the Basement”) as Enid Sinclair, “Wednesday’s sunny and colourful Californian roommate at Nevermore Academy. Enid hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves.”

Naomi J. Ogawa (“Skylin3s”) as Yoko Tanaka, “a vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy.”

Joy Sunday (“Dear White People”) as Bianca Barclay, “one of Nevermore Academy’s most popular students” who’s a descendent “from a long line of Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade.”

Percy Hynes White (“The Gifted”) as Xavier Thorpe, “a charismatic and supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student, who comes from wealth thanks to his celebrity psychic father.”

As THR reports, Burton will direct and executive produce the eight episode first season, written by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (“Smallville”).