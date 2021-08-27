Adam Levine is sharing his thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding Olivia Rodrigo and her songwriting.

While Rodrigo has been making waves in the music industry with hits like “Drivers Licence” and “Good 4 U”, the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” actress, 18, is being called out for the similarities between her hits and other musicians.

Paramore was recently added to the songwriting credits of “Good 4 U” after comparisons of the song to “Misery Business” went viral.

“There’s all this drama over Olivia Rodrigo, and the Elvis Costello song and Paramore chimed in about a song that sounds like theirs,” Levine said on his Instagram story. “Look, these are tricky things and anyone who’s ever written a song knows that you rip something off inadvertently, and it makes it to tape, and then it’s released and then there’s a lawsuit. It’s a natural thing for it to happen, and sometimes it gets ugly and sometimes it’s warranted that people take legal action. Sometimes it’s not warranted that people take legal action. And I think there’s definitely become more of a gray area that’s reared its ugly head these days.”

Soon, Levine defended Rodrigo.

“When you take someone who’s a newer artist and she’s doing things that kind of emulate the ones from generations removed, I don’t know how bad that is. I think it’s kind of a cool thing to introduce a whole generation of young people to different musical ideas,” he explained. “I just hate to see it become this huge thing where people get really aggressive… maybe I’m just not as territorial about that kind of stuff. I’m almost flattered when people rip me off, but I’m sure I’ve ripped people off too.”