Get ready for a fresh take on a nostalgic favourite as Disney+ unveils its first trailer for “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”, a new family-friendly series loosely based on “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

Set in modern-day Hawai‘i, ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ is a coming-of-age dramedy following Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career with life as a teenager.

Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins) who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny (Jason Scott Lee), who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai (Matthew Sato), her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick (Wes Tian), her best friend Steph (Emma Meisel), her surfer crush Walter (Alex Aiono) and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee (Ronny Chieng), Charles (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) and Noelani (Mapuana Makia).

RELATED: ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Is Ready For Your Checkup In Opening Theme Preview

Series creator/showrunner Kourtney Kang revealed how the new reboot came about during a session Thursday at the virtual Television Critics Association press tour, revealing that she “grew up watching the show” and was “a huge fan of it.”

Meanwhile, she’d always wanted to do a show that reflected her own family experienced, which all came together when she was approached about rebooting “Doogie Howser”.

“And I had the idea ‑‑ ’cause the question was: How do we call her Doogie? And so that was sort of this lingering thing. And then I had the idea of what if this reboot takes place in our world, where ‘Doogie Howser’ is a beloved show from the ’90s and it’s this doctor’s nickname, which apparently is a thing that happens sometimes to young doctors. They get nicknamed Doogie,” Kang explained.

RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris Is ‘So Happy’ About Disney+ Reboot Of ‘Doogie Howser’

“And so we thought it was fun that she’s nicknamed Doogie. She’s like, ‘I don’t know what that show is. It’s some show from the ’90s. I wasn’t even born yet.’ And so when we had that idea, it seemed like a fun way to approach it,” she continued.

“And then I had the idea of setting the show in Hawai’i and featuring a family that looked like mine,” added Kang. “And we all got really excited about this idea… it really is this wonderful collaboration and labour of love.”

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” premieres Sept. 8.