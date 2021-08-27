Click to share this via email

Camila Cabello is changing up her look.

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer, 24, debuted the chicest blunt bob on Instagram this Thursday, giving us all the fall hair inspo.

Ahead of her appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, Cabello posted a series of photos showing off the new look and her glamorous outfit.

Showing off a close-up of the bob, Cabello closed her eyes and tilted her head back, showing the blunt head of the cut. Cabello also showed off her neon orange eye makeup.

“Psychofreak,” she captioned the post.

In another photo, Cabello gave fans a closer look at her outfit, which consisted of long black pants and a trendy off-the-shoulder top.

During her appearance on the late-night show, Cabello shut down engagement rumours that have been swirling, “Did Shawn Mendes ask you to marry him?” Fallon asked.

“He has not,” she said. “And I am not engaged.”

