Pink is grieving the loss of her father, Jim Moore, with Page Six confirming he died after a battle with prostate cancer.

On Friday, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 41, took to Instagram to share some throwback photos of herself dancing with her father, one in which she’s a child and another as an adult, during her 2006 wedding to Carey Hart.

“Til forever,” she wrote in the caption.

On Wednesday, she shared another photo, of her dad accompanying her on guitar during one of her concerts.

“Daddy-Sir,” she wrote.

ET Canada has reached out to a rep for Pink for comment.

Back in July 2020, Pink shared a photo of her father in a hospital bed, revealing that he had “just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer.”

Moore had long been one of his daughter’s biggest boosters.

“Nothing’s better than and wilder than seeing her do this,” he said of his daughter’s musical success in a 2000 interview.

“She said she was going to do it as a kid and she meant it,” he added.