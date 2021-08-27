Addison Rae is addressing all manner of criticism in her life.

The “He’s All That” star spoke with the Los Angeles Times about everything from meeting Donald Trump to the dancing credit on “The Tonight Show”.

Fans slammed Rae for introducing herself to the former President while at a UFC event, even though she doesn’t “support” him.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about that,” she told the outlet. “There’s nothing I can do to change that opinion. I mean, I don’t support Trump. And if someone does, that’s their opinion and I respect everyone’s opinion, for each their own. But it’s very rare on occasion that you ever get to meet a former president, and I think most people could agree with me on that. It’s very uncommon. And I consider myself a friendly person, and so introducing myself does not mean I stand behind anything that any respective person condones.”

Controversy also followed Rae when she joined Jimmy Fallon to perform a series of viral dances in which they didn’t credit the creators, many of whom were Black dancers.

“We’re all still figuring out how to handle things like that that we haven’t handled before,” Rae said of the incident. “If it is a little extra effort or a few more minutes to find someone that did the dance, you should do it. It doesn’t take that much longer. It’s an app and we’re all on it all day anyways, so why can’t you look for a name, you know what I mean?”

And making the change from TikTok dancer to actress has also garnered a lot of unwanted comments.

“People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?’ That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting and I’ve done it my entire life, but people don’t know that. In a way, I am trying to prove myself. Like, ‘Hey, I do love this, this is a passion of mine.’ And that’s very hard,” Rae said.