Liam Payne’s new single is just pure “Sunshine”.

The single, which debuted Friday, is not only the latest tune from the One Direction alum, 27, but it’s also featured in the upcoming animated film, “Ron’s Gone Wrong”.

“You’re like a sunshine / Only giving good vibes / Any, any time that you roll in,” Payne sings. “Pulling me out / Never letting me down / And I wanna make sure you know it.”

The Official Music Video for my new single Sunshine is out now on @YouTube ☀️ I can't explain how excited I am for you guys to see this and to be involved in @ronsgonewrong!! https://t.co/kYbNAsktVY pic.twitter.com/sN1sfO3N79 — Liam ☀️ (@LiamPayne) August 27, 2021

The music video for “Sunshine” also debuted on Friday, showing Payne interacting with a chicken while “Ron’s Gone Wrong” scenes play in between scenes.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.”

While “Sunshine” is available to stream now, “Ron’s Gone Wrong” doesn’t hit the big screens until Oct. 22.