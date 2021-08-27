Christy Carlson Romano is getting candid about her financial woes.

Just days after sharing details into her relationship with former co-star Shia LaBeouf, the “Even Stevens” alum, 37 is now revealing that she “made and lost millions” after starring on the Disney Channel for most of her acting career.

Not only is Romano known for her role as Wren Stevens on the hit series, but she also starred next to Hilary Duff in the Disney Channel Orginal Movie “Cadet Kelly” and voiced the titular character in “Kim Possible”.

RELATED: Christy Carlson Romano Explains Why She Doesn’t Talk To Shia LaBeouf Anymore

In a YouTube video titled “How I Lost All My Money”, Romano says after her success she ended up in major debt.

“I really regret not investing my money wisely,” she admitted. “I didn’t get a house.”

“I didn’t take any money and store it away other than the Coogan money,” Romano explained, referring to the “law that protects minors from their parents spending all their money.” “That money I used towards going to college at 18.”

However, after leaving school less than two years in, she had all this money she could use at her disposal.

“I was using buying things and money as a weapon,” she said. “I felt like if I could just buy certain things, I would feel better or if I just lived a certain lifestyle, I would be closer to that joy of feeling accepted and a lot less alone because I felt really dumb for not knowing about my money and I never really made peace with that. Even to this day, there’s nothing I can really do about the fact that money came and went.”

RELATED: Christy Carlson Romano Reveals She And ‘Even Stevens’ Co-Star Shia LaBeouf Didn’t ‘Get Along,’ Recalls Actor’s Father As ‘A Negative Presence’

She also revealed she purchased a new Mercedes G-Wagon and a 1972 Corvette that she had fixed up but never drove. After making another $1 million at 21 for music and book deals, Romano says she spent it within a year. She also hired a psychic, of whom Romano said managed to “get a bunch of money” from her.

“You think you have this extravagant life,” she added. “And then real life hits you in the face.”

Since leaving the Disney Channel behind, Ramono hit Broadaway starring as Belle in “Beauty And The Beast”. She also got married to Brendan Rooney in 2013 and welcomed two children, Isabella, 4, and Sophia, 2.