Matthew Mindler, known for his role in “Our Idiot Brother”, has gone missing at college.

Mindler, 19, had just started at Millersville University in Pennsylvania when he “did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family.”

According to a press release, Mindler was last seen on Aug. 24 around 8 p.m. leaving his dorm room in a pair of black pants, a Millersville Uni sweatshirt and a small black backpack.

Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night.

His mom, Monica Mindler, told “The Morning Call” that her son “has not acted in several years.” She did not further comment on the police investigation into his disappearance.

Mindler’s last acting role on in 2016’s “Peter: An American Boy”.

If you have any information to share with police on Mindler’s whereabouts contact the Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu or 717-871-5972.