The Rolling Stones are remembering their late bandmate.
In a new video shared to the iconic band’s social media on Friday, the Stones paid tribute to Charlie Watts who died this week at 80.
The two-minute clip set to their 1974 track “If You Can’t Rock Me,” features old and new photos and videos of Watts over the years.
RELATED: Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies At Age 80, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards Share Tributes
Some of the photos even show off Watts’ iconic sense of style and skills behind the drums.
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 27, 2021
“When the Stones asked me to join, they talked in terms of a band — a commitment, in other words,” Watts says in an old clip featured in the video. “So I was like, ‘Oh, this will go on a year, and then next year, it’ll fold up.'”
RELATED: Memorable Moments Of The Life And Career Of Charlie Watts
Watts’ publicist confirmed the news of his death in a statement to ET Canada, writing: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”
The message described Watts as “a cherished husband, father and grandfather” and “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”
It added: “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”