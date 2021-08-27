The Rolling Stones are remembering their late bandmate.

In a new video shared to the iconic band’s social media on Friday, the Stones paid tribute to Charlie Watts who died this week at 80.

The two-minute clip set to their 1974 track “If You Can’t Rock Me,” features old and new photos and videos of Watts over the years.

Some of the photos even show off Watts’ iconic sense of style and skills behind the drums.

“When the Stones asked me to join, they talked in terms of a band — a commitment, in other words,” Watts says in an old clip featured in the video. “So I was like, ‘Oh, this will go on a year, and then next year, it’ll fold up.'”

Watts’ publicist confirmed the news of his death in a statement to ET Canada, writing: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

The message described Watts as “a cherished husband, father and grandfather” and “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

It added: “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”