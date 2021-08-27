Parenting is hard and Reese Witherspoon knows all too well how challenging the first months of having a newborn can be.

The “Big Little Lies” actress stopped by Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast spinoff “We Are Supported By” where she spoke with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman about raising kids.

“I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work,” Witherspoon said.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Shares Look Inside Brand New Mansion While Celebrating Her Kids Returning To School

She is mom to Ava, 21, and Deacon, 17 with ex-Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, 8, with husband Jim Toth. She was 23-years-old when Ava was born in 1999.

Witherspoon continued, “I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious.”



While Witherspoon said she “couldn’t have worked” when Ava was born, she was “lucky enough to have money saved and I didn’t have to work but it’s just not a one-person job.”

Adding, “I would even say it’s not a two-person job.”

The three ladies also got on the topic of “women staying in their lane,” bringing up the 2015 Time magazine story that entrepreneurs called Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively and Jessica Alba “domestic divas.”

“I had started a clothing business. Gwyneth was really growing Goop. Blake Lively had a business, Jessica Alba had a business and they did a caricature cartoon of all of us,” she said. “We were in ballgowns and they stuck our heads on, and Jessica was holding an iron and I was holding a vacuum cleaner. The whole thing was so offensive that I burst into tears.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Pokes Fun At Laura Dern For Not Answering Her Calls — See Her Response

The “Legally Blonde” actress said the magazine has since apologized but it goes to show a cultural issue that needs to be “course corrected.”

“I’m not even talking about 10 years ago. I’m talking about 2015 when we decided, OK we’re going to be entrepreneurial, take a swing, invest our own money, our own time, our own reputation and try to do something that George Clooney has done, Robert De Niro has done — and getting lampooned for it. That message to little girls is: ‘If you’ve had success in one area, you can’t have success in another,'” she said.

Witherspoon just sold her production company Hello Sunshine for almost a billion dollars.

“I found my purpose,” she said of telling stories about women, by women.

“I didn’t know what my purpose was — and your purpose changes too. You get older and your purpose keeps changing. You have to keep iterating. You have to keep progressing. You have to look at new media and go, ‘Wait, is there a place for me to stand in a position of leadership here?’ Because I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I actually know a lot of stuff and I really want to be helpful to the next generation of women, to my own generation of women who haven’t been well served by our business.”