“Under Pressure” is easily one of the most recognizable songs but it was nearly lost.

During the most recent episode of the YouTube series “Queen The Greatest”, the show recalled how Queen was joined by Bowie in Montreux, Switzerland for pizza and drinks.

“They were recording there and, David [Richards, record producer] knew that I was in town, and phoned me up and asked me if I’d come down, if I’d like to go down and see what was happening,” Bowie recalled in the clip.

“So I went down and these things happen, you know, suddenly you’re writing something together and it was totally spontaneous, it certainly wasn’t planned. It was peculiar!”

Drummer Roger Taylor said it was all due to a few too many drinks.

“Well, I think the process was we were all drunk, and in the studio, and we were just for fun playing all sorts of old songs,” Taylor said. “I remember a couple of old Cream songs, and whatever came into our heads and I think David said, ‘Look, hang on a minute, why don’t we write one of our own?'”

The drinks led to pizza and by the time they returned, bassist John Deacon forgot the riff he came up with. Luckily, Taylor eventually remembered it.

“And by that time, David was very impassioned with it and he had a vision in his head I think,” Brian May added.

“Under Pressure” would go on to be Queen’s second U.K. No. 1.