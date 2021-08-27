Sgt. Chris Wilson has died at 43.

The Texan game warden, who starred on the reality show “Lone Star Law”, passed away on Thursday after “a valiant battle against health complications related to COVID-19.”

“Sgt. Wilson proudly served Texas as a State Game Warden with great purpose, pride and dedication,” a statement from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) read. “His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him.”

“The State of Texas is grateful beyond words, for the dignity, strength and sacrifice of his service. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” they added.

Wilson served with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for 16 years before becoming sergeant special investigator. He was in charge of looking into environmental crimes and threats to park police officers as well as helped in training cadets.

Local news station KXXV said that his fellow game wardens were on hand to pay their respects and escorted his remains to the mortuary.

He is survived by his four children and parents.