Erika Jayne allegedly owes her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s law firm $25.5 million plus interest.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is being sued by the trustee Elissa Miller, who is behind the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case, for the massive amount which she reportedly used to fund her “extravagant lifestyle.”

“The glam cannot be supported by a sham,” Miller said in a statement.

According to the documents, $11 million was paid to various shopping vendors and another $14 million on her American Express.

“Erika has taken the ludicrous position that since she did not receive the payments directly from the [firm] she is not liable,” the suit says.

Adding, “She attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly. The distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility.”

They claim none of the $25 million spent was “legitimate” law firm payments, but instead to “benefit” Jayne’s “massive spending” on everything from travel to fashion and other “lavish expenses.”

Jayne has said “she did not know her husband was maintaining a debt,” but Miller says otherwise.

“Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses,” Miller writes. “Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.”

In a statement to the outlet, Jayne’s attorney argues that “nothing improper was done.”

“The fact that the trustee continues to try to assert claims based on transactions going back 12 years, which are barred by statutes of limitations, is an example of the overreaching and willingness to say and do anything to hurt Erika, despite the law,” he said. “Erika will defend the case, and we will seek sanctions and all appropriate remedies for the claims brought in bad faith and without any legal merit.”

Her lawyer added they are “bullying and blaming Erika for actions taken by Girardi Keese for which Erika does not have legal liability.”

Jayne and Girardi split in 2020 and he was sued at the same time, being accused of embezzling money from an aeroplane crash settlement to support their “lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles.”

