It has been one year since Chadwick Boseman’s death came as a surprise.

On Aug. 28, 2020, the “Black Panther” died at 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer– a disease no one knew he was fighting.

Just shy of the day, Boseman’s wife Simone Boseman honoured him at the “Stand Up To Cancer” event where she sang a rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You”– as seen in the video above.

To mark the anniversary, a number of celebs turned to social media to remember Boseman for his warmth and kindness.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” Lupita Nyong’o wrote next to a photo of the two of them laughing.

Jane Lynch shared Nyong’o’s post, adding, “The death of Chadwick Boseman boggles the mind. Seemingly out of nowhere, he appeared in a flash, bursting on the scene with light and power and youth and strength and love and LIFE. And then he was gone.”

Josh Gad retweeted his tribute to Boseman from last year that included the last text the late actor sent him.

“Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever,” Gad added.

See more of the tributes to Boseman below:

