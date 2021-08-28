Click to share this via email

Kit Harington is reflecting on becoming a father in a new interview.

Harington, who played Jon Snow, told The Weekend Australian that despite the tough battle scenes in the HBO show, being a dad is “the most physically draining thing” he has done.

The actor and fellow “GoT” alum Rose Leslie welcomed a baby boy in February.

While Leslie is currently filming in New York, Harington has been full-time parenting.

“Like, honestly, my back is wrecked. I go to the gym quite a bit, but there’s something about having a child that is the most physically draining thing,” he said.

Then speaking about single parents, he said, “I don’t know how you do it. Because it’s more exhausting than everything I did on ‘Thrones’.”

But despite the exhaustion, becoming a dad and husband “is brilliant.”

“I’m a very, very happy, content, sober man,” Harington added.

Earlier this month, Harington opened up about the “traumatic” events post “Game of Thrones” that led him to get sober.