Much to the delight of fans, “Manifest” has been saved.

Netflix’s missing plane drama will return for a fourth and final season consisting of 20 episodes split up.

In a special tribute to fans who rallied to save the show about the mysterious Flight 828, the news of the renewal came on Aug. 28 (8/28) a.k.a “828 Day”.

“Couldn’t let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated,” Netflix tweeted. “‘Manifest’ will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix!”

Deadline reports the stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez will return, while Parveen Kaur is still in negotiations — but all with “sizable pay increases.”

Naturally, #SaveManifest was celebrated on social media as fans and the cast and crew celebrated: