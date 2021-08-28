Click to share this via email

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl in "Manifest"

Much to the delight of fans, “Manifest” has been saved.

Netflix’s missing plane drama will return for a fourth and final season consisting of 20 episodes split up.

In a special tribute to fans who rallied to save the show about the mysterious Flight 828, the news of the renewal came on Aug. 28 (8/28) a.k.a “828 Day”.

“Couldn’t let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated,” Netflix tweeted. “‘Manifest’ will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix!”

Deadline reports the stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez will return, while Parveen Kaur is still in negotiations — but all with “sizable pay increases.”

Naturally, #SaveManifest was celebrated on social media as fans and the cast and crew celebrated:

All of you at the end of season three, right? pic.twitter.com/vJsaYoEBdJ — Manifest Writers' Room (@ManifestRoom) August 28, 2021

MANIFEST has been saved. Netflix is ordering a “super-sized” 4th and final season. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 28, 2021

You’re all on the lifeboat with us!!! So excited for this incredible news- thank you for watching. #828 https://t.co/bzxxBE2lvs — Ellen Tamaki (@ellentorii) August 28, 2021