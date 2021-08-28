Much to the delight of fans, “Manifest” has been saved.
Netflix’s missing plane drama will return for a fourth and final season consisting of 20 episodes split up.
In a special tribute to fans who rallied to save the show about the mysterious Flight 828, the news of the renewal came on Aug. 28 (8/28) a.k.a “828 Day”.
“Couldn’t let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated,” Netflix tweeted. “‘Manifest’ will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix!”
Couldn't let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated.
Manifest will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/HGns7vCvhX
— Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2021
Deadline reports the stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez will return, while Parveen Kaur is still in negotiations — but all with “sizable pay increases.”
Naturally, #SaveManifest was celebrated on social media as fans and the cast and crew celebrated:
SAVED!
Who did this?
YOU did this.
WHO did this?
YOU DID THIS!#Netflix#20Episodes#SavedManifest pic.twitter.com/z7u4yUqRO1
— Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) August 28, 2021
All of you at the end of season three, right? pic.twitter.com/vJsaYoEBdJ
— Manifest Writers' Room (@ManifestRoom) August 28, 2021
✈️✈️✈️ https://t.co/Ymq2rwzlJt
— JR Ramirez (@JR8Ramirez) August 28, 2021
It’s all connected!! #manifest #828 ✈️!! https://t.co/HlGd0ryJ1R
— joshdallas (@JoshDallas) August 28, 2021
MANIFEST has been saved. Netflix is ordering a “super-sized” 4th and final season.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 28, 2021
You’re all on the lifeboat with us!!! So excited for this incredible news- thank you for watching. #828 https://t.co/bzxxBE2lvs
— Ellen Tamaki (@ellentorii) August 28, 2021
AHHHHHHHHHH this wouldve never happened without the amazing #SaveManifest campaign led by the fans! it’s all you. such exciting news 😍 #manifest https://t.co/nAOl4xxUCc
— holly taylor (@HollyTaylor97) August 28, 2021