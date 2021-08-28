Farrah Abraham is fighting back after being blocked by an online course from Harvard.

According to the former “Teen Mom” star, she was taking an online course that was part of her creative writing Masters when the “educationally abusive” professor kicked her out with no reason.

Abraham told TMZ that the professor told her to turn in a “class activity” without proof reading, the professor then used that assignment as evidence Abraham should drop the course.

She alleges all of Harvard’s online programmes are a “scam” and that she was “the most person of colour” in her class.

“I will be taking legal action against Harvard. I properly gave them time,” she told a TMZ cameraperson. “I sadly had to write a review on Niche, on Yelp and on Google Maps because no one was getting back to me.”

The angry star left a one star review on Yelp adding, “I had to dispute my tuitions after the teacher claimed I had a neurological issue yet my other course I was asked to guest speak with effortless A.”

“Harvard is a joke. It is a scam. That’s my Harvard review,” she added.