Barbara Eden is seen on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

No magic needed, “I Dream Of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden has a different trick to staying young at 90.

Eden spoke to Closer Weekly about how she stays youthful and healthy and it all is down to food.

“I’m very careful about [my] diet,” Eden told the publication. “I’m a carnivore … I like steak. We eat a lot of pork, chicken, steak [and] vegetables.”

RELATED: Nathalie Emmanuel Opens Up About Her ‘Unhealthy’ Struggle With Body Image

But Eden and husband of 30 years Jon Eicholtz both have a big sweet tooth.

“We don’t stint ourselves on desserts,” she said. “I eat a lot. I like dessert. I like gumdrops. Those are fun.”

Another favourite of Eden’s is the marshmallow circus peanuts– “They’re really good. I like them. They’re a holdover from my childhood.”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Talks Getting More Fit During The Pandemic: ‘It’s The First Time I’ve Been Really Healthy’

As for physical fitness, Eden walks “a lot” and was spinning.

“I was spinning and I had a trainer,” she states. “But I haven’t done that now [in] over a year since COVID-19.”

She also dished on how “lucky” she is.

“I think I’m really lucky to have a happy marriage. And a sister I adore. Family is very important. I think if you have it you’re really lucky,” Eden said. “I have friends … I don’t have a lot of them, but the ones I do have are really good friends. I think it’s important [to surround yourself with people that] keep active and have good senses of humour.”