Cole Sprouse is celebrating girlfriend Ari Fournier’s birthday with unseen photos.

“Birthday girl gunna beat my a** for these,” he captioned snaps of Fournier, who is turning 23, on Instagram.

In the first pic, the model lounges at a vineyard with a glass of wine in hand. Wine continues to be the trend in the rest of the pictures, including one of her with a glass of champagne in a bathtub. The rest of the pictures are all of Fournier enjoying food from burgers, to pasta, to ice cream.

Only three weeks ago, it was Fournier’s turn to wish Sprouse a happy birthday as she shared numerous pictures of the couple together.

Fournier and Sprouse went public with their relationship in July (although were spotted out together earlier) and while they keep things pretty lowkey, it is the first serious relationship for the “Riverdale” star since his split from co-star Lili Reinhart in March 2020.