Justin Timberlake is putting his own spin on TLC’s classic “No Scrubs”.

Joined in the studio with singer-songwriter Ant Clemons, the two broke out into song with producer Angel Lopez playing along on the guitar.

“Still hits,” Timberlake captioned the video.

Also seen in the clip is Timbaland, who seems more interested in his computer than joining in.

“Yo, that song is still dope,” the “Sexy Back” singer exclaimed as the video ended.

Timberlake is working on a new album, teasing a few weeks ago that they are “getting closer.”

Earlier this year, he told Jimmy Fallon that he is working on a follow-up to 2018’s Man Of The Woods but said he is in no hurry to release it.

“I think I just take my time, maybe that’s my barometer — if I still love them as much when time goes by, hopefully, people will after they hear them when time goes by,” he said.