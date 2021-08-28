Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson have completed filming their rom-com “Meet Cute”.

On Friday, Cuoco took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her co-star, snuggling in front of the New York City skyline in a scene from the upcoming film.

“That’s a wrap on ‘Meet Cute’!! What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a film,” the “Flight Attendant” star wrote in the caption. RELATED: Kaley Cuoco’s New ‘Favourite Pastime’ Is ‘Annoying’ Pete Davidson “Would do it over and over and over again,” she added, making a joking reference to the time travel twist in the film’s plot.

She also shared another photo of herself and the “SNL” star in costume as characters Sheila and Gary.

In addition, Cuoco shared a cute photo of herself and her dog Dumps, attired in matching yellow outfits.

She elaborated in a post on Instagram Story, revealing the film’s wardrobe department created Dumps’ outfit to match the yellow dress she wears in the film.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

According to Deadline, “Meet Cute” is “a wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?”