Kris Jenner is setting the record straight about rumours that were sparked after she and daughter Kim Kardashian reportedly had a meeting with Global’s “Saturday Night Live” exec producer Lorne Michaels.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio were spotted having lunch in Los Angeles at the famed Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel on Aug. 17.

While they dined, other notables at nearby tables included Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, billionaire developer Rick Caruso, “Lupin” star Omar Sy and film producer Stan Brooks.

The meeting immediately led to speculation that Kardashian was in discussions with Michaels about hosting the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live”, which kicks off its 48th season in the fall.

However, Jenner is shooting down that rumour; as THR reports, a rep for Jenner says that the lunch meeting was “not about any specific project, but rather a general catch-up.”

Amid the rumours, “SNL” shared a cryptic promo for the show’s season 47 premiere on Global on Oct. 2.

SEASON 47

OCTOBER 2 pic.twitter.com/IbMPM7SCBh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 9, 2021

ET Canada has reached out to “SNL” reps for comment.

“SNL” airs Saturdays on Global, with a new season airing this fall.