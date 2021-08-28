When it comes to photobombing, Sean Astin is a repeat offender.

The “Lord of the Rings” star proved that in a pair of photos of the same woman in which he’s featured in the background.

What makes Astin’s photobombing skills even more impressive is the fact that the two photos were taken more than a quarter-century apart.

The Reddit user who shared the pics revealed that Astin’s first photobomb took place during an inaugural ball in Washington, DC back in 1993, while the second one just took place in 2019 at Disneyland.

Meanwhile, those who saw the post were struck by how the woman who posted the photos appears to have not aged at all over the course of 26 years, with one comment asking for her skin-care regime, while another accused her of being either “a vampire of a Highlander.”