Michael Buble is paying tribute to son Noah to mark his 8th birthday.

The Canadian crooner and wife Luisana Lopilato were rocked when Noah, just 3 at the time, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

Buble cancelled all his professional obligations and focused entirely on his family; thankfully, Noah was declared cancer-free in 2018.

On Saturday, Buble took to Instagram to share two photos of himself and his son. In the first, Noah is an infant taking a bath with his dad, while the second features a more recent photo of the two sharing a hug.

“Today my hero turns 8!” Buble wrote in the caption. “I’ve never met anyone as brave… I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted… And I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you.”

He concludes by writing, “You’ve blessed our lives in every way. We hope God blesses you on your special day.”