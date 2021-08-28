Justin Bieber has just shattered a big Spotify record.

On Saturday, the Chart Data Twitter account revealed that the “Yummy” singer has attracted 83.3 million monthly listeners as of Aug. 28, more than any other artist.

.@justinbieber has broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners among all artists in Spotify history (83.3 million). He is the #1 artist on the platform. — chart data (@chartdata) August 28, 2021

Hot on Bieber’s heels is a fellow Canadian: The Weeknd, with 74.5 million monthly viewers, while Ed Sheeran holds third place with 72.4 million.

The previous record had been held by Ariana Grande, who held steady for some time at about 82 million monthly listeners, although that number has currently diminished down to 56.7 million.

To put Bieber’s achievement in context, the Canadian superstar garnered more monthly listeners on the music-streaming service than The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson combined.