Congrats are in order for newlyweds Amy Roloff and Chris Marek! The “Little People, Big World” star married Chris two years after the pair announced their engagement.

The wedding took place at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Saturday. The celebration included 146 guests, including Amy’s kids, grandkids, their extended family and closest friends, per People.

Officiated by Michael Williams, who also walked Amy down the aisle, the couple said their “I do’s” in front of a gazebo. Amy wore a stunning wedding gown from Justin Alexander’s Sincerity Collection, while Chris wore a black suit, the magazine reports.

A day before her wedding, Amy posted a photo from her rehearsal dinner, writing, “I can’t believe we’re just a few short hours till Chris and I are married. 💍 The rehearsal is done (complete with bridal shower ribbons bouquet! 🎀💝), and now all that’s left is to meet Chris at the altar tomorrow! I’m so thrilled and excited to be his wife.”

Chris proposed to Amy in September 2019 at one of the couple’s favorite restaurants. Amy, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff in 2015 after 27 year of marriage, told People that she “never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it!” Amy and Matt share four children: Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob.

Earlier this summer, Zach opened up about his mom’s wedding, telling ET that “everyone’s pretty excited for it.”

“My sister doesn’t live in town,” Zach added of getting the whole family together to celebrate.”Neither does my brother, my youngest brother. Everyone will be coming back into the fold. Weddings are just fun. You see family, a lot of my mom’s family don’t live here. We never met Chris’ side of things, family, friends, really. This is Chris’ first wedding too. It’s going to be exciting for him.”

Ahead of her big day, Amy got the party started early with some of her closest friends. “A couple of weeks ago had a fabulous time with these girlfriends of mine,” the reality star captioned a series of Instagram photos. “When girlfriends want to get together to hangout with you, can’t pass that up. Especially when one of the reasons is to celebrate my upcoming wedding (2 weeks away 😳).”

“I’ve known many of these wonderful fabulous good friends since our kids were young,” she added. “Love them bunches and I’m so blessed to have them and their friendship in my life. We had a great time on the River. Thanks Christy fir hosting at your floating home and everyone fir hanging out. Girls just wanna have fun 😂. The best. 🤗♥️🎉. Two weeks I’m getting married. Woohoo!”

