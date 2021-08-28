A year after a judge granted Carole Baskin control of Joe Exotic’s one-time zoo, she’s finally sold it.

According to TMZ, Baskin and husband Howard Baskin sold the property — the former The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park — for $140,000.

There is, however, a key stipulation. The new owners are prohibited from using the property “to house exotic animals of any kind — or as a zoo, wildlife park or menagerie,” notes TMZ.

In addition, Howard Baskin told TMZ that the new owners are also barred from “ever being associated with he who shall not be named,” referring to Exotic.

In June 2020, a judge granted Baskin ownership of the land in order to satisfy the $1-million judgement against Exotic in their trademark lawsuit.

As for what the land will be used for in the future, Carole suggests that the property could best be used as an RV park, due to “its close location to the interstate.”