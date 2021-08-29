Kanye West’s long-awaited new album has finally arrived on streaming services.

Weeks after its originally scheduled debut, on Sunday West released Donda, his first album since 2019’s Jesus Is King.

The star-studded album features an array of guest stars, including Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Lil Yachty, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Pusha-T, Fivio Foreign, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Vory, Kaycyy, 070 Shake, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Jay Electronica, Sheek Louch, Jadakiss, Styles P., Larry Hoover, Jr., Jhe Rooga, Pop Smoke, Francis and the Lights, Sunday Service Choir, Don Toliver and Lil Baby.

The album’s release comes on the heels of West’s third listening party, with the first taking place in late July at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While the album was expected to drop then, West instead reportedly moved into the stadium, where he continued tinkering with the songs.

Two weeks later, a second listening event was held at the same venue, with West’s rep confirming the album’s release date as Aug. 6 — a date that came and went without Donda‘s release.

A third listening party took place Friday, Aug. 27, at Soldier Field in West’s hometown of Chicago.

West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian was in attendance for the the second and third events, surprising crowds at the Chicago venue by stepping out during the finale attired in the same white dress she wore for their wedding.