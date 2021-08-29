Candace Cameron Bure has built a reputation for sunny positivity on social media, but she made a departure with a series of emotional videos to share her sorrow over the horrific situation currently unfolding in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, the “Full House” star became overwhelmed with grief in numerous videos she shared on Instagram Story, her raw emotions on full display as she discussed Friday’s suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, which took the lives of 13 U.S. service members and more than 90 Afghans.

“Hi, I keep debating if I should post anything, but I just wanted to because I’m always so happy on Instagram,” she told her followers as her eyes filled with tears.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Tells Fans She’s ‘Very Sad’ She Didn’t Get To Take Her Son Maksim To College

“I just wanted to show you my own humanity of how heavy my heart is,” she continued.

“I just keep looking at all the faces of those military servicemen that have died and the people of Afghanistan and all the Americans, and it’s so hard to look at,” she said as tears flowed.

Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

“As an American and as a mama, I am just mourning the loss of all those people and my heart just breaks,” she added.

She returned in a subsequent video to share her Christian faith with her followers. “I collected myself, but I’m packing for a trip today. I’m leaving and I’m leaving my family for a while,” she explained. “All my emotions just hit me today, and all I can think about is sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with you,” she said.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes For Sharing ‘Seductive’ Bible Video On TikTok: ‘That Was Not My Intention’

“There might be some of you thinking, ‘Your religion is for you. Keep it to yourself,’” she explained. “If I didn’t share that good news with you, I would be the biggest hypocrite of a Christian because God tells us to go share the good news with everyone.”