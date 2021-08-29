Khloe Kardashian had some choice words to share on Twitter as she complained about online gossip about herself.

In the first of several posts, she wrote that “some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Blasts Hater Who Claims She Has ‘No Self Worth’ Amid Tristan Thompson Relationship Rumours

Continuing, she added, “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

She then responded to a fan who chimed in about “internet trolls.”

Kardashian agreed, writing, “It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake s**t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo s**t.”

She also discussed the importance of stepping back from social media in order to preserve her mental health.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Fires Back After Facing Online Backlash Over Plastic Water-Bottle Comments

“I’ll never understand why people take their time to be cruel,” Kardashian added in another tweet. “They spend their energy saying horrible things as opposed to maybe nothing at all or uplifting somebody else.”

She also griped about being held to a different standard, noting that trolls “give so many other people a different type of grace and understanding,” while she is “critiqued and judged for any f**king thing.”