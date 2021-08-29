Khloe Kardashian had some choice words to share on Twitter as she complained about online gossip about herself.

In the first of several posts, she wrote that “some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Blasts Hater Who Claims She Has ‘No Self Worth’ Amid Tristan Thompson Relationship Rumours

Continuing, she added, “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

She then responded to a fan who chimed in about “internet trolls.”

Kardashian agreed, writing, “It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake s**t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo s**t.”

It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake shit about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo shit — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

It’s pathetic but also infuriating all at the same time. People coming at me as if they know anything. GTFOH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

She also discussed the importance of stepping back from social media in order to preserve her mental health.

Same!! Been on this vibe recently. My mental health needs it. I love you boo https://t.co/wzrOvf8CM0 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Fires Back After Facing Online Backlash Over Plastic Water-Bottle Comments

“I’ll never understand why people take their time to be cruel,” Kardashian added in another tweet. “They spend their energy saying horrible things as opposed to maybe nothing at all or uplifting somebody else.”

Thank you love. If only more people actually spread kindness, positivity and compassion. I’ll never understand why people take their time to be cruel. They spend their energy saying horrible things as opposed to maybe nothing at all or uplifting somebody else. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

Such a smart move!!!! This is just so unhealthy at times. It’s outrageous how people feel they have the right to spread such trash and lies about other people. They do it so many people and it’s terrible — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

She also griped about being held to a different standard, noting that trolls “give so many other people a different type of grace and understanding,” while she is “critiqued and judged for any f**king thing.”