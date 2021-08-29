Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing their European love fest as they enjoy a romantic vacation in Italy.
On Sunday, the reality TV star shared a photo on Instagram, of her bikini-clad self and her beau making out on a boat.
“That’s amore,” she wrote in the caption.
Barker also posted a photo on Instagram, of the pair sharing a kiss while still on that boat.
Kardashian also shared some more loved-up photos on her Instagram Story.
Kardashian also posted some photos of their luxurious digs on Italy’s Portofino Coast.