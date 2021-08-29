Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing their European love fest as they enjoy a romantic vacation in Italy.

On Sunday, the reality TV star shared a photo on Instagram, of her bikini-clad self and her beau making out on a boat.

RELATED: Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian For Helping Him Take His First Flight Since Surviving Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

“That’s amore,” she wrote in the caption.

Barker also posted a photo on Instagram, of the pair sharing a kiss while still on that boat.

Kardashian also shared some more loved-up photos on her Instagram Story.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also posted some photos of their luxurious digs on Italy’s Portofino Coast.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTKBlaxrM3P/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CTKBlaxrM3P/
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram