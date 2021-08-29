Veteran actor Ed Asner, best known for playing acerbic Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, has died at 91.

The late actor’s publicist confirmed his passing in a statement to ET Canada: “Legendary actor, activist, father figure, philanthropist and seven-time Emmy Award-winning Icon Ed Asner (“Mary Tyler Moore Show”, “Lou Grant”, “Elf”, “UP!”) passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Asner was 91.”

We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 29, 2021

Asner played the gruff-but-lovable newsman in seven seasons of the beloved sitcom, and then reprised the role for five more seasons in the Emmy-winning dramatic series “Lou Grant”, in which the character took a new job as a newspaper editor.

During the course of his lengthy career, Asner won seven Emmy Awards — three for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and two for “Lou Grant”, in addition to Emmy wins for his work in the miniseries “Roots” and “Rich Man, Poor Man”; Asner made history as the first actor to ever win Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series while portraying the same character. All told, Asner received 15 Primetime Emmy nominations, as well as winning five Golden Globes.

Asner was also renowned for his philanthropy and political activism for progressive causes, making headlines for his work to free Black journalist and political activist Mumia Abu-Jamal from prison, and his efforts to institute single-payer health insurance in California.

Asner served two terms as president of the Screen Actors Guild, from 1981 until 1985, and had previously been instrumental in organizing the 1980 SAG strike and boycott of that year’s Emmys.

In his later years, Asner carved out a whole new career as a voice actor, most notably for voicing crotchety Carl Fredricksen in Pixar’s 2009 hit “UP!”.

Asner never retired, and maintained a jam-packed acting schedule prior to his death, with recent roles in such series as “Grace and Frankie”, “Dead to Me”, “Cobra Kai”, “Blue Bloods”, “Doom Patrol” and many more.

On Wednesday, just four days before his death, Variety published an extensive interview with Asner.

Looking back at his extraordinary career, Asner was asked what was left on his bucket list. “I haven’t climbed Suribachi!” he joked.

News of Asner’s passing led to a flood of tributes on social media.

I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy’s brother Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up. pic.twitter.com/EAjuW9a3J5 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2021

Had the privilege of locking eyes with #EdAsner on Studio 60 and it meant a lot to me because I grew up loving him and he was one of those rare actors who just shot straight. He couldn’t help it. Rest In Peace, sir. Well done. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner

I thought you would never die. So grateful to have worked with you. You will be so missed RIP — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner was a decades long member of Democratic Socialists of America and a life long fighter for the heart and soul of the labor movement. He will be missed. Remember him by continuing to build the movements he built himself. The struggle continues. pic.twitter.com/Sx8YAhjUPr — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) August 29, 2021

So sorry to learn of Ed Asner’s passing. I grew up watching Ed as Lou Grant, loved him as the voice of Carl Fredrickson in #Up and thought he was the best Santa the screen has ever seen in #Elf#RIPEdAsner https://t.co/MipAAd9zij — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 29, 2021

Oh Ed Asner Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were .gratitude for all you did for the screen Actors Guild ,when it was a true Union bless you. @Frances_Fisher @EllenBarkin — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 29, 2021

Heartbroken to have to say goodbye to legend and friend Ed Asner. He was always so kind to me and brought so much joy to this world. Sending love to @masner, friends and family. 💔 https://t.co/l4yDtLf7Hz — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy awards including five for the unforgettable role of Lou Grant, has passed away. He was a giant on the screen, and a philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 29, 2021

We’ve lost one of the great humans. Ed Asner went from the over-the-top comedy of MTM, to taking the SAME character and making him the centerpiece of an underrated drama of “Lou Grant.” I met him, where else, at a charity event. His life was charity #RIP https://t.co/ncjGocaedM — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 29, 2021

ED ASNER FOREVER I LOVE YOU FOREVER YOU ARE THE LEGEND OF THE EARTH pic.twitter.com/HoY84Sofbq — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 29, 2021

Loved Ed Asner. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) August 29, 2021

not ed asner please i cannot do this today — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 29, 2021

One of the joys of my life was having Ed Asner as my Dad. He kindly said yes to doing my first screenplay. It was a crazy shoot and he showed up every day ready to go. He loved being an actor and I loved him. #RIPEdAsner pic.twitter.com/2Q2WzXli42 — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner was a talented actor and a very nice man. He always had a twinkle in his eye. Rest In Peace, Ed. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) August 29, 2021