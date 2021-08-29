Jake Gyllenhaal’s next project is coming to Netflix.

On Sunday, Netflix unveiled the first teaser for “Guilty”, in which Gyllenhaal stars as a troubled police detective who’s been demoted to a 911 operator, as he scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations — and reckonings.

“The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call centre,” reads the official synopsis of the latest from director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”, “The Equalizer”).

“Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out,” the synopsis continues.

“The Guilty” debuts on Friday, Oct. 1