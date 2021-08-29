Taylor Swift is showing some big support for her friend Halsey.

On Friday, the new mom released their most recent album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. While the album has been receiving rave reviews, possibly none is compared to Swift’s.

Retweeting a very visually appealing promotional video for the album, Swift added, “I’m blown away by @halsey’s artistry and commitment to taking risks. Giving us all a brave new era to dive into and explore together.”

She added, ‘If I can’t have love, I want power’ is out now- please stream and buy the album.”

I’m blown away by @halsey’s artistry and commitment to taking risks. Giving us all a brave new era to dive into and explore together. If I can’t have love, I want power is out now- please stream and buy the album!! https://t.co/ZZXXLuh1D7 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2021

The praise didn’t go unnoticed, with Halsey replying with the pleading faces, “Thank you T. Means so much.”



Thank you T 🥺🥺🥺 means so so much https://t.co/hQ5VcXwwfy — h (@halsey) August 29, 2021

An IMAX movie went along with the album release of the same name which Halsey attended the premiere last week, joined by boyfriend Alev Aydin.

It was the first time the couple walked a red carpet together and Halsey’s first appearance after giving birth to their son Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14.