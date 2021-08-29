Shane Dawson is plotting his return to YouTube.

It has been some time since Dawson, 33, has frequently produced videos after he stepped aside amid resurfaced racist remarks and the drama surrounding James Charles and Tati Westbrook.

While supporting his fiancé Ryland Adams’ page, Dawson hinted that he could be returning.

“Ryland has been documenting our move on his channel,” he said.

Dawson then added that he knows he “let a lot of you down.”

“I promise I’m going to try to make things right and I’ll continue to own up to my past for the rest of my life. Actions speak louder than words so I know it’s going to take time. I completely understand that with all my heart,” he continued.

Adding, “As far as youtube goes I really want to get back to making stuff for my channel again that I’m excited about and that means something. I’m genuinely feeling really good mentally right now and I’m just wanting so bad to make something cool for you guys. I’ve been staying up all night just brainstorming and getting excited about the idea of filming, editing, and posting something again. Just waiting for inspiration to hit me.

Dawson’s most recent video on his YouTube page titled “Taking Accountability” was posted on June 26, 2020.