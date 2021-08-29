Following Quentin Tarantino’s announcement that he’ll direct one more film before packing it in, a star of one of his earlier movies has pitched her idea for a sequel, and knows the perfect star to front it.

As ComicBook.com reported, last year “Kill Bill” star Vivica A. Fox shared her idea for a potential “Kill Bill Vol. 3”, which she feels should focus on the now-grown daughter of her character, Deadly Viper Assassination Squad member Vernita Green.

Fox also had an idea for casting, revealing her opinion that Zendaya would be ideal for the role.

“So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably greenlight this project,” she said. “Her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her. Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track.”

Zendaya, as it turned out, heard about Fox’s idea. “I saw that!” she said in an interview with Empire.

“I was quite honoured that she would say that,” Zendaya added. “Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it.”