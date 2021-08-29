Evan Rachel Wood is weighing in on Kanye West inviting Marilyn Manson to his most recent Donda listening event.

Wood was at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood on Aug. 28 where she gave an impromptu performance of “You Give What You Get” by New Radicals.

“For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up,” she captioned the performance posted to Instagram.

While she doesn’t name West or Manson, it is seemingly aimed at the two.

Manson has been accused of rape and sexual abuse by many women, including Wood. He has denied all claims. Wood appears to be implying that West will “get what you give” for supporting Manson.

Manson and Wood dated when he was in his mid-30s and she was still a teen. They were briefly engaged before splitting in 2010.

Just some of the numerous details about their relationship the actress has shared included that she found out that Manson’s wife and a member of Manson’s inner circle at the time were planning to release embarrassing photos of her, taken when she was underage.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” she added in another report.