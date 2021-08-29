Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are empty nesters.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host shared a picture with the “Riverdale” star as their youngest was off to college.

“So far we are crushing this empty nest thing,” Ripa captioned the very candid photo on them relaxing on the couch.

“Awwwww,” Andy Cohen commented, while Naomi Campbell added, “Omg so funny and sorry. It must hurt bad.”

The couple just sent Joaquin, 18, off to the University of Michigan where he will be part of the school’s wrestling team.

“Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honoured to be part of this great program,” he said at the time of the announcement.

The couple, who have been married since May 1996, are also parents to Lola, 20 and Michael, 24.

Michael graduated from the Tisch School of Arts in May 2020 and Lola is in her junior year at NYU.