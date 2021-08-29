Donda is finally here much to the relief of fans, but according to Kanye West, he still wasn’t ready.

West is claiming that Universal Music Group went ahead and released the album without his approval.

“Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked ‘Jail 2’ from being on the album,” Ye shared on Instagram.

According to Variety, Universal had no comment but sources said it was “preposterous.”

“Jail Pt 2” was originally left off when the album became available to stream on Spotify. The publication states that typically when a song is left off, it is because it hasn’t been legally cleared due to copyright or similar issues. The song has since been added.

“Jail Pt 2” has caused controversy as it features DaBaby who recently made headlines for homophobic comments. Leaked texts showed that DaBaby’s team were slow to clear his verse, but DaBaby’s manager Arnold Taylor said that he “never got a call or email” from anyone on West’s teams and “cleared it in 2 seconds” when he received it on Sunday morning.