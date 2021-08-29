Click to share this via email

The “Truth Hurts”.

Lizzo got Twitter up in arms over a tweet praising Janet Jackson.

The “Rumors” rapper shared a tweet where she named Michael Jackson as the King of Pop and Janet as the Queen.

The list continued to rank Justin Bieber as Prince, Britney Spears as Princess of Pop and Rihanna as Pop Princess.

Of course, Beyoncé was the Queen of Music.

King of Pop- Michael Jackson

Queen of Pop- Janet Jackson Prince of pop- Bieber

Princess of Pop- Britney Spears

The Pop princess- Rihanna Queen of music- Beyonce https://t.co/98Zq8ZOH25 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

Madonna fans were not pleased with Lizzo’s ranking of Queen of Pop, saying Madge not only gave herself the title but also deserves it.

The arguments got so hearted that both Bieber and Queen of Pop started trending on the social media site.

“Ruhroh,” Lizzo joked.