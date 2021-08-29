Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Candyman” debuted a No. 1 in the domestic box office over the weekend but that isn’t even the biggest win.

The $20.4 million opening has made director Nia DaCosta the first Black female director to debut a No. 1 film — about time.

RELATED: Colman Domingo ‘Loves’ Being A Part Of Nia DaCosta’s Fresh Take On ‘Candyman’

The movie is also the second highest three day domestic weekend for a Black female director. Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle In Time” owns that record with $33.1 million but debuted a No. 2 behind “Black Panther” which was in its fourth week.

DaCosta is quickly becoming a rising star after her 2018 debut feature “Litte Woods”.

RELATED: New ‘Candyman’ Trailer Takes The Horror Back To Where It All Started

Coming up for the director includes the Captain Marvel sequel “The Marvels”, making her the first Black woman to direct a Marvel film.

Scheduled to come out on Nov. 11, 2022, the movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.